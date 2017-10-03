High School Students Get A Taste of College Life

Students at John Marshall High School got a taste of the college life Tuesday.

More than 20 professors from West Liberty University traveled down to Marshall County and "invaded" the classrooms.

There were professors in various subjects like math, English, and fine arts that created special lectures for all of the students.

School officials say the event was so successful last year that they wanted to do it again.

Not only does this help students understand a bit of what college is like, but it can help get more students to attend college.

"I think it helps the admission to West Liberty University, and I think it helps with admission in general into college because what they're doing is their getting a taste of what it's like to sit in on a college class," said counselor Marilyn Wehrheim.

"And once they get to meet an actual college professor and it comes down on that one-on-one level, that they say that they're not as scary as what they thought they might be. That's gives them an opportunity to say 'Hey! I can do a college class,'" said Executive Director of Admissions and Recruitment at WLU, Brenda King.

Officials say this is the perfect time to hold this event because this is the time that students are looking into higher education.