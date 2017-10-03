Gruesome Details Revealed During Day Two Of Murder Trial Against Summer Malyshev

On Tuesday, a murder trial entered its second day focusing on some grisly evidence that prosecutors presented.

Summer Malyshev is on trial for allegedly helping lure Stephanie Pytash to a Tornoto home back in August 2016. Then, killing her and burning her remains in a fire pit.

In court, several witnesses took the stand and the evidence presented included a piece of human vertebrae.

A special agent from the Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation took the stand, testifying officials did not find blood or urine at the scene.

But a cadavar dog did sit and didn't move from an area where human remains were possibly held.

"His reaction, he'll just simply sit down, and when he just simply sits down, looks around, and doesn't move, that's his tell so to speak that he's detected human decomposition," said the special agent.

Trial will resume on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The co-defendant in this case is Michael Shane. He'll be on trial October 23rd.

Stick with 7News for the latest details.