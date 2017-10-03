WTRF Job Fair A Success in Wintersville

Dozens of people seeking employment, looking for a change in career, or even hoping to enroll in college courses came out to the WTRF Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair Tuesday afternoon.

This was WTRF's third job fair of the year, but the first held in Wintersville. And it didn't disappoint.

From 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., people could stop by St. Florian Hall and talk to 26 different employers, with career opportunities ranging from retail, to the healthcare industry, to oil and gas.

People could also look into furthering their education at Eastern Gateway, Geneva College or Wheeling Jesuit.

Officials say this event is a great opportunity because it's a one stop shop for people to look at opportunities and have face to face interactions with potential employers.

Which is exactly what long-time stay at home mom Mary Moodie says she was looking for.

"When I was younger and trying to get a job, you went and got a paper application and you talked to the manager and shook someone's hand. Nowadays everything's on the internet. You can't do that. So places like this give you a chance to do that, put a face to the name and let them put a face to yours," said Moodie.

Dozens of people came to the event, most dressed for success and with plenty of resumes to give out.