Dennis Kucinich Discusses Issue 2 Stance

Voting on Issue 2 or the Ohio Drug Relief Pricing Act is set to take place in about a month. This will determine if the state of Ohio is able to purchase pharmaceutical drugs at prices no higher than what the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs pays for them. The federally mandated discount for the U.S. Veteran Affairs is 24 percent.

Those who are in favor of Issue 2 say this could save taxpayers $400 million dollars and that could potentially be given to Ohio's seniors and veterans.

Those opposed claim that this will hurt people's prescriptions not purchased by the state drastically raising drug prices.

Former U.S. Congressman Dennis Kucinich is traveling Ohio to get his message out. He told 7News, "Cost is way too high. Everybody's paying more than they should. The drug companies have been making money hand over fist. But they're under pressure right now because big groups are negotiating better prices. We want the state to do the same thing and get the breaks that other large groups are doing. So the state's a buying group. Get a cheaper price."

