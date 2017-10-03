Belmont Co. Officers Receive Carfentanyl Recovery Kits

The Belmont Police Department received First Responder Carfentanyl Recovery Kits from Belmont Community Hospital to have in their cruisers.

According to Police Chief Mike Kovalyk, the kits will be in the police cruisers should the officers suspect that they may have come in contact with the dangerous substance, since it was discovered in an incident involving law enforcement.

Contact with this substance is extremely dangerous. Exposure to a small amount of the substance can cause health related complications, respiratory problems, or death.

Chief Kovalyk received the kits from Belmont Community Hospital CEO John DeBlasis.

Kovalyk said that his department appreciated everything the hospital does for the police department, first responders, and their contributions to the community.