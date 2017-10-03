Ohio Department on Transportation Gets Winter-Ready

Despite warm weather and blue skies, the Belmont County ODOT team is gearing up for the inevitable, snow and ice.

Tuesday they held their annual dry run, which drew a big crowd from all over the County. Belmont County's 23 snow plow trucks were inspected and now they're ready to roll.

Art students from local schools have painted snow scenes on the plow blades. The hoses that spray brine on the roads are reconnected and tested, and the best news is, the salt bin is full to the brim, "Because last winter was so mild, we ended the summer with our barns two-thirds, maybe three-fourths full. So we didn't have to do a lot of filling up. And generally what's in our barns at the beginning of winter is enough to do an entire winter. So after just a full truck-fulls of salt this year, we are completely full," said Ohio Department of Transportation Deputy Director, Lloyd MacAdams.

ODOT Award-winning Driver, James Large said, "And please respect the signage, whatever it may be. With all the industrial activity we have in the tri-state, we need to be aware and just allow extra time to stop and deal with oncoming obstacles, something that we do on a daily basis."

They have 15,300 tons of salt all in Belmont County. ODOT's director often says their "signature service" is keeping the roads clear of snow and ice. Lloyd MacAdam says we've all driven fast all summer, and we forget what it's like to drive on snow.

McAdams urges drivers to slow down, especially during the first snowfall of the season, also don't crowd the plow.

In Ohio, 35 plows were hit by cars last winter.