Man Dies in Belmont County After Being Hit by a Car

A Belmont County man is now dead after a crash near Bethesda Tuesday afternoon.



According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2006 Chevy Silverado being driven by Cary D. Leach, 54, of Jerusalem was driving southbound on County Road 26 near Township Road 192 around 4 p.m. when he hit Robert H. Martin, 83, of Bethesda who was crossing the road.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.



The crash remains under investigation.