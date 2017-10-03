Man Dies in Belmont County After Being Hit by a Car

A Belmont County man is now dead after a crash near Bethesda Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2006 Chevy Silverado being driven by Cary D. Leach, 54, of Jerusalem was driving southbound on County Road 26 near Township Road 192 around 4 p.m. when he hit Robert H. Martin, 83, of Bethesda who was crossing the road.
Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
WTRF
