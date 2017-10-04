Happy National Taco Day!

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It may not be on Tuesday this year, but National Taco Day is certainly a reason for a fiesta.
Whether it’s hard shell or soft shells, millions of tacos are eaten every day.
According to NationalTacoDay.com, Americans ate more than 4.5 billion tacos last year.
So grab the hot sauce, the guacamole and the Pico de Gallo, and enjoy a taco today!
