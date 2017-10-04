CMA AWARDS SWEEPSTAKES 2017 Official Rules 1. Sponsors. This CMA AWARDS SWEEPSTAKES (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WTRF (“Station”), 96 16th St., Wheeling, WV 26003 and Bordas & Bordas 1358 National Rd., Wheeling, WV 26003 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees t...
CMA AWARDS SWEEPSTAKES 2017 Official Rules 1. Sponsors. This CMA AWARDS SWEEPSTAKES (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WTRF (“Station”), 96 16th St., Wheeling, WV 26003 and Bordas & Bordas 1358 National Rd., Wheeling, WV 26003 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees t...