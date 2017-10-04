CMA Awards Sweepstakes - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

CMA Awards Sweepstakes

CMA Awards Sweepstakes

Posted: Updated:

The CMA Awards Sweepstakes will run from Saturday, October 7th through Thursday, October 19th at 9am. A winner will be chosen at 10am on Thursday, October 19th. Enter for your chance to win a trip for two to see the awards in Nashville on November 8th, 2017. See CMA Awards Sweepstakes Official Rules for details.

  • CMA Awards SweepstakesCMA Awards SweepstakesMore>>

  • CMA Awards Sweepstakes Official Rules

    CMA Awards Sweepstakes Official Rules

    CMA Awards Sweepstakes Official Rules

    Friday, October 6 2017 12:37 PM EDT2017-10-06 16:37:35 GMT

    CMA AWARDS SWEEPSTAKES 2017 Official Rules 1. Sponsors. This CMA AWARDS SWEEPSTAKES (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WTRF (“Station”), 96 16th St., Wheeling, WV 26003 and Bordas & Bordas 1358 National Rd., Wheeling, WV 26003 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws.  By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees t...

    CMA AWARDS SWEEPSTAKES 2017 Official Rules 1. Sponsors. This CMA AWARDS SWEEPSTAKES (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WTRF (“Station”), 96 16th St., Wheeling, WV 26003 and Bordas & Bordas 1358 National Rd., Wheeling, WV 26003 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws.  By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees t...

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.