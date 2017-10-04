Ohio Valley Celebrities Prepare for Augusta Levy's Largest Fundraiser

It's time for Dancing With the Ohio Valley Stars!

The Augusta Levy Learning Center announced the nine couples that will dance in the competition Wednesday afternoon at the Capitol Theater.

7News anchor Tessa DiTirro will be performing this year with her partner Caleb.

The other celebrities competing this year include Jon-Erik Gilot, Jeff Haught, Matthew Hendricks, Ron Scott Jr., Allison Skibo, Holly Stillion, Dave Thomas, and Craig White.

The competitors say they're happy to dedicate their time for an event that benefits such an important organization: the Augusta Levy Learning Center.

It's an exceptional program. The things that they do... I mean I don't even have enough time to talk about how important they are to this area and the demographic that they serve," said Ron Scott Jr. with the YWCA.

Dancing With the Ohio Valley Stars is Augusta Levy's largest fundraiser.

The money collected helps them provide autism treatment services to children.

"Less than 4 percent of children in West Virginia are now receiving services, so these are crucial to helping us bring in more children and taking some of the children off our waiting list which is now over 100," said Staci Stephen, Director of Development at Augusta Levy.

Each star has been paired with a dance coach, and they'll present their original choreography to a panel of judges in hopes of winning the coveted mirror ball trophy.

"Will Ron go out here and really shake a tail feather? I don't know. Will he go out here and embarrass the family name? Maybe. Or will he go out here and blow your minds? There's a chance. One of those three things are going to happen," said Scott Jr.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the door, at the WesBanco Area Box Office, and at AugustaLevy.org.

The event will be held on Saturday, November 4th at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theater.