Ohio Valley Celebrities Ready to Dance for Augusta Levy Center

It's time for Dancing With the Ohio Valley Stars!

The Augusta Levy Learning Center announced the nine couples that will dance in the competition Wednesday afternoon at the Capitol Theater.

7News anchor Tessa DiTirro will be performing this year with her partner Caleb.

The other celebrities competing this year include Jon-Erik Gilot, Jeff Haught, Matthew Hendricks, Ron Scott, Allison Skibo, Holly Stillion, Dave Thomas, and Craig White.

Dancing With the Ohio Valley Stars benefits the Augusta Levy Learning Center.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the door, at the WesBanco Area Box Office, and at AugustaLevy.org.

The event will be held on Saturday, November 4th at 7 p.m. at the Captiol Theater.