Pet of the Week: Lola

Meet Lola! She is a 3-year-old pug-mix that was found as a stray. This cute girl has a big personality -- she's sweet, gets along with everyone, and knows a couple of tricks! According to our friends at the Hancock Co. Animal Shelter, she's also crate-trained. If you're interested in giving this girl a home, you can visit the Hancock Co. Animal Shelter, or call (304) 387-4102.