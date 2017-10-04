Wheeling Park High School to Host Charity Kickball Tournament for Hurricane Victims

Wheeling Park High School is hosting a charity kickball tournament called "High Schools 4 High Schools" to raise money for Florida and Texas high schools affected by hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

Wheeling Park students have invited Wheeling Central, Linsly and John Marshall to create up to four teams each to play in the tournament.

They say they got the idea while discussing the devastation following the hurricanes in class and were inspired to help other high school students.

"I think it's a fun and creative way to impact other high school students. We take for granted what we have every single day. To help others is really important," said senior Grace Myers.

"Not knowing where they're going to school or what their situation is going to be... It's kind of hard to imagine what they're going through, so I think anything we can do to help them is to their benefit," said senior Maguire Glass.

The tournament will be held at on Sunday, October 22nd from noon to 5:00 p.m. at the I-470 ball fields.

Everyone is invited to come watch and support this worthy cause.