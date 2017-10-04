Local School Teaches Students What To Do If There's An Intruder

In light of what's happened in Las Vegas and all around the country, Buckeye West Elementary is teaching their students what to do if an intruder shows up at school.

They're doing so by holding active safety drills.

On Tuesday, officials taught students what to do in an emergency situation by locking down the school.

During the lockdown, students were sent to their classrooms, doors were locked and lights were turned off ---as three, trained teachers went to get their non-lethal launchers.

From there, it was all about using the school's camera systems to hunt down the potential intruder and stop the threat.

Officials tell 7News these non-lethal launchers are basically like air-soft guns, but on steroids. They're meant to disable intruders not kill them.

Buckeye West Principal Lucas Parsons said their main goal has always been to keep kids safe, but especially now after recent shootings.

"You know, we teach our children to be good and to do the right thing, but that doesn't always go. So we need to make sure that they are prepared for any situation that might arise throughout the school year or in life," Parsons said.



School officials said today's drill is all thanks to help from S.T.A.R.T, a group of trained security professionals, whom Buckeye West meets with once a month for training and safety planning.