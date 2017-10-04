Dreading Long Lines At The DMV? Try The New Kiosk At Wheeling Sheetz!

A visit to the DMV isn't anyone's idea of a good time.

The long lines, lengthy delays and general frustration are legendary.

But now there's a short cut for many customers, and it's right inside the Sheetz in Wheeling.

Ann Stevey has been trying to get in to the DMV office in Moundsville on her lunch break for two days.

"They were so packed inside," Stevey said. "There were maybe three to four seats empty and the line was still out the door even though the people were sitting. And I came in the door and people were eating fish sandwiches standing there because they'd been there for hours."

The State of West Virginia opened its seventh "DMW NOW" kiosk inside Sheetz in Wheeling.

You can do simple transactions like renewing your driver's license or vehicle registration in minutes.

Doug Arensberg of Wheeling wishes he'd known about it earlier.

"I live four blocks from there, and it beats driving down here (Moundsville) and standing in line forever," he said.

You can wait in line a long time before your number is called.

It's one of those rare issues where everybody's in agreement.

"I would do it either at Sheetz or online," noted Kathleen Knight of Valley Grove. "My aunt and uncle came down here to get their drivers licenses transferred from Pennsylvania, and they've been here over three hours now."

"Why, I think it's wonderful," said Dona Neely of New Martinsville. "A lot of people don't have a lot of time, just on a lunch break. It's a good idea."

"It will improve things both ways," predicted Kevin Crow of Benwood, "Fewer lines here may improve their service too."

"I think they're absolutely wonderful because I have handicaps--real bad back issues and COPD," said Cathy Whitehead of Moundsville. "So it's hard for me to stand and wait. So I think this is wonderful."

"Really great!" said Kathy Minor of Proctor. "I spend three hours here a couple months ago," she said, pointing to the Moundsville DMV office.

"Oh it's a great idea," said Daniel Hill, referring to the kiosk at Sheetz. "You'll be able to go in and get a cup of coffee and a snack and renew your license and be out in 20 minutes. Waiting in line in Moundsville took 45 minutes to an hour just to get my number called."

"Anything to make the process faster!" said Ann Stevey.

Officials say the kiosks accept debit or credit cards and are highly secure.

Other "DMV NOW" kiosks are at Sheetz stores in Star City, Beckley and Clarksburg.