Marshall County Teacher Receives Outstanding Teacher Award

One Marshall county teacher got quite the surprise during her lunch break today. Cassie Cox, a seventh grade science teacher at Sherrard Middle School, was surprised with an award recognizing outstanding teachers in Western Pennsylvania and Northern West Virginia.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Chevron partnered together to recognize 16 "Leaders in the Classroom." Mrs. Cox was awarded $1,000 dollars and is going to be recognized at an upcoming Steelers game.

Everyone agrees that the award could not have gone to a more deserving person. Leeann Wainwright, a Policy Government Public Affairs Rep for Chevron, said, "Compiled with the fact that a lot of the students cite her as the reason why they go into the medical field, and I think that's telling for a seventh grade teacher to have that kind of an impact on a student."

Jason Marling, the Principal of Sherrard Middle School, said, "She has a great impact on her students and definitely a lasting impact on their lives."

Cox said, "Oh I'm just thrilled, you know I've been teaching for 38 years and this has been the best honor ever."

Once again, 7News would like to congratulate Mrs. Cox! She is currently on her 39th year of teaching, and is planning on retiring in a few years.