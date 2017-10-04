United Way Receives Proceeds Portion From Oktoberfest

The City of Wheeling presented a check to the United Way for its portion of the proceeds raised at this past weekend's Oktoberfest.

In total the event raised more than $36,000, and the United Way received a little more than 10,000.

This was the first time the held this event, and it was one of the most successful events in the market's history.

Associate Director for United Way Upper Ohio Valley, Jessica Rine, said, "It was the first event. We had no idea what to expect. We were just blown away by the amount of people that came out to support Centre Market, the city, and United Way, so we're really, really happy it went so well that I would like to think that we will make it an event annually."

The money will be going toward various campaigns put on by the United Way.

