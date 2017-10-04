Belmont County Schools Raised Over $22,000 for "Staying Clean" Car Club

One community event raised thousands of dollars to help fight the drug epidemic in Ohio.

The Inaugural Belmont County Schools, Staying Clean Car Show, held at the Ohio Valley Mall in September, helped raise a net sum of over $22,200 for the "staying clean" car clubs.

They will be using the money to move drug free programs into grade schools, and not just high schools, so by the time the kids are old enough it's "not a drug decision."

Belmont County Judge, Frank Fregiato, said, "It's absolutely fantastic. I think there are a lot of people having meetings, and doing conferences, and doing reports and everything; it's not that complicated, we know what needs to be done. It's to make the kids understand from 1st grade, from 2nd grade, from 3rd grade that drugs destroys your life."

Fregiato said they had 347 kids sign up for the staying clean club, as well, and they are tentatively planning to hold another car show on September 18th of 2018.