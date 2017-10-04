Grow Ohio Valley Year-Round Farmers Market Takes Step Forward

Downtown Wheeling has been U.S.D.A. Certified as a food desert, and options for fresh, locally grown food are at a premium.

Grow Ohio Valley is trying to change that with a year-round farmers market at the Robert C. Bird Intermodal Center.

Officials with Grow Ohio Valley say they want to offer people in the friendly city an option for fresh food that's within walking distance, especially with the recent construction of several new apartment buildings in downtown.

Grow Ohio Valley's Director, Kenneth Peralta, said, "With all of the talk of redevelopment and bringing people from other places, we need to have good food available to us, meaning fresh local food available to us. There are really wonderful grocery stores in Wheeling, taking nothing away from them, but in the Downtown area there just is not an easily accessible source of fresh and locally grown produce."

Tonight the discussion was taken a step further at the First State Capital Building.

Grow Ohio Valley is set to open the Market in the currently vacant space, in the Main Street storefront of the Robert C. Byrd Intermodal Center.

"To be fair, we don't have a lease yet from the city though. We are all working in good faith toward that together and there's good progress happening on that, so I'm feeling pretty good about it, but the proof is in the pudding. When the store is there, the store is there," said Peralta.

Wheeling Resident, Glynis Board, said, "I'm in love with this idea. I moved to Downtown Wheeling in 2015 and it's kind of been one of the things I've been hoping to see."

People at the meeting, say they think it would be a great addition during this time of revitalization in the Downtown area.

"I hope to see a more walkable city, I hope to see more green spaces, more art, murals are a dream of mine, I want to see more murals, and I would like to see more community living, more family spaces," said Board.

The next steps for the project are nailing down the lease for the space, balancing the resources Grow Ohio Valley has, and once those things are done, Kenneth Peralta says the market will be open at a date to be determined next summer.