The Wheeling Fire Department is assisting the Ohio County Sheriff's Department and Bethlehem Police with a head-on collision on East Bethlehem Boulevard.

The accident happened shortly before 8:45 p.m.

According to Wheeling Police and Fire Public Information officer Phillip Stahl, there are serious injuries and someone had to be extracted from a vehicle.

A crew on the way to the scene.