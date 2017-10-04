Local Teen Receives Prestigious Award

The Wheeling Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol awarded one of their cadets the position of Cadet 2nd Lieutenant.

Only 10% of the 25,000 cadets nationwide actually achieve this milestone, and for, now, Cadet 2nd Lieutenant John Ewing says it's what he's wanted since joining the Civil Air Patrol two years ago.

He's now only the 3rd person to earn the Mitchell Award, and receive the rank of Cadet 2nd Lt. in the 50 year history of the Wheeling Squadron, but for Ewing this day doesn't come as a surprise.

"I actually did imagine myself one day achieving this award because I put my mind to it, I never stopped working, I never gave up," said Ewing. "It's like when you're running a mile, you never quit running it until you get passed it."

Cadet 2nd Lieutenant Ewing earned this honor by gradually moving up in the cadet ranks through passing online tests on leadership and aerospace, showing up to meetings and exercises, while also excelling and setting himself apart.

"Just the work ethic," Wheeling Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol Deputy Commander of Cadets J.R. Ewing said. "He since very early was very interested in aviation, so this is his starting point to get him on the way."

The Sophomore at Brooke High School took two years to achieve the rank of Cadet 2nd. Lieutenant, and at the ceremony was honored to have both his parents remove his cadet chief master sergeant insignia, and add the new ones.

"I feel like I have a real big accomplishment in my life," said the, now, Cadet 2nd Lieutenant Ewing. "It's like one of the best accomplishments I've ever had in my lifetime."

Ewing tells 7News he's happy he reached his goal, especially with his dad as his deputy commander.

Now, his goal is to get accepted at the Air Force Academy, and pursue his dream of becoming a pilot.

Congratulations Cadet 2nd Lieutenant Ewing, you earned it.