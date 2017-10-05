56 Stores Confirm They Will Be Closed Thanksgiving Day - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

56 Stores Confirm They Will Be Closed Thanksgiving Day

Posted: Updated:

According to a list released by BestBlackFriday.com, 56 department and grocery stores have confirmed that they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

When asked why they will be closed, most companies said that they are closing to give employees time off to be with their families for the holiday.

The list includes stores such as Cabela's, Lowe's, Marshalls, and TJ Maxx.

Major retailers such as Walmart, Best Buy, Kohl's, Target, Sears, and JC Penney are still expected to be opened.

You can view the entire list HERE.

