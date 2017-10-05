Several Stores Announce They Will Be Open Thanksgiving Day

Several stores have announced that they will be open on Thanksgiving Day to give shoppers the opportunity to score early Black Friday deals.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, the following stores will be open on Thanksgiving:

Bass Pro Shops

Big Lots

Five Below

Gamestop

Kohl's

Macy's

Michaels

Rite Aid

Target

BestBlackFriday is a site that tracks holiday hours for major retailers. The following stores are listed on their site as expected to be open on Thanksgiving, but have not officially announced it yet:

Best Buy

Dick's Sporting Goods

JCPenney

Sears

Toys R Us

Walgreens

Walmart

For a full list of stores and times, visit BestBlackFriday.com.

According to a list released by BestBlackFriday.com, 56 department and grocery stores have confirmed that they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

When asked why they will be closed, most companies said that they are closing to give employees time off to be with their families for the holiday.

The list includes stores such as Cabela's, Lowe's, Marshalls, and TJ Maxx.

Major retailers such as Walmart, Best Buy, Kohl's, Target, Sears, and JC Penney are still expected to be opened.

You can view the entire list HERE.