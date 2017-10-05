Applebee’s Offering $1 Margaritas Every Day In October - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Applebee’s Offering $1 Margaritas Every Day In October

WKRG - October is usually a month a associated with beer, because of Octoberfest. But Applebee’s is hoping its customers will give margaritas a chance this month.

The restaurant is offering dollar drinks they call “Dollaritas” all month long.

“We focus on our food a lot, but ‘bar’ is in our name, and it is an integral part of what makes Applebee’s a great neighborhood destination,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s in a press release,  “our $1 margaritas in October give us a chance to show our guests a little love, giving them a totally unbeatable offer as a gesture of our sincere appreciation for their patronage.”

But, even though they’re only a buck, Applebee’s asks that you don’t overdo it, “when celebrating with the Dollarita, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.”

You can find out if your local store is participating by clicking here.

