Wheeling Woman Arrested In Connection to Alleged Robbery

A Wheeling woman was arrested in connection to an alleged robbery on Wheeling Island that occurred last week.

According to Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, Josie Baker was arrested and has been charged with Accessory Before the Fact of Robbery.

Baker allegedly drove Deondre Henry. 27, to the scene in Wheeling where Henry allegedly threatened another man with a machine gun and demanded money.

According to a criminal complaint, once the alleged victim handed over the money, Henry allegedly hit him in the head with the butt of his gun.

RELATED: Man With Extensive Criminal History Arrested On Robbery Charges

Henry remains in the Northern Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.

Baker was in the Northern Regional Jail, but has been released on a $10,000 bond.