Youngstown State football coach Bo Pelini is now speaking out about the controversy surround Ma'lik Richmond playing for his team.

The coach says he has earned a second chance by staying disciplined, focused, and out of trouble.

Pelini said he decided to give Richmond a chance after hearing him accept responsibility for the assault.

Richmond will be allowed to play football after settling a lawsuit on Monday against the school for barring him from games this season after he made the team.