Disney on Ice FROZEN Sweepstakes Official Rules

DISNEY ON ICE FROZEN SWEEPSTAKES Official Rules 1. Sponsors. This DISNEY ON ICE FROZEN SWEEPSTAKES (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WTRF (“Station”), 96 16th St., Wheeling, WV 26003 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the de...