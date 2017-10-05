Man Arrested for Allegedly Beating, Kidnapping a Woman

(WTRF) -- On Tuesday, a Wheeling man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and beating a woman.

Daryl Wayne Smith, 42, is currently facing a number of charges, including malicious assault, strangulation, stalking, and kidnapping.

According to Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard, the Sheriff's Department is not releasing details involving any incidents that led to these charges being filed.

Smith has been arrested and arraigned, and is currently in the Northern Regional Jail.

He is being held without bond.