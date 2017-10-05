Jefferson County Sheriff's Department Goes Pink

We all know the month of October is dedicated towards raising awareness for breast cancer.

People hold fundraisers all month long and wear pink to support the cause.

But this year, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department has decided to show their support in a different way.

They're wearing pink badges.

Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla said he's wearing pink in memory of women who've lost their lives.

Also, as a cancer survivor himself, he knows the fight is tough.

"It's a sad thing when a woman has to go through that, so we just want people to remember what this month is all about, and not just this month, every month," Abdalla said.

You can spot deputies wearing their pink badges for the next few weeks to show their support for survivors, patients and their families.