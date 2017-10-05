Belmont County Children Learn Anti-Bullying Tactics At Ohio Valley Mall

Bullying takes a huge toll on a child's mental health, and can lead to substance abuse and suicide.

And the bullies themselves often end up in substance abuse, violent behavior and in trouble with the law.

So hundreds of elementary school students converged on the Ohio Valley Mall today, for the sixth annual anti-bullying campaign.

October is National Bullying Prevention Month.

Each year at this time, the mall launches its Unite Against Bullying program.

Leave it to a shark and a mermaid to teach kids not to bully.

"Captain McFinn and Coral Rose have been fun characters to really remind the kids how to be a buddy, not a bully," said Candi Noble-Greathouse, mall marketing manager.

Kids listened to community leaders, but speeches were short, then the activities were launched.

They took a pledge, then signed a huge poster-size promise.

"Nobody likes to be bullied," noted Chief Deputy James Zusack of the Belmont County Sheriff's Department. "And nobody likes to be bullied and go to school and have that on them. So this is a good program that the Ohio Valley Mall sets up."

"The earlier that we teach our young students how to be nice--and we shouldn't have to teach it--but the sooner we teach them the importance of being nice, the better society will be in the long run," said Belmont County Commission President Mark Thomas.

Experts say bullying is widespread, and can cause lasting damage.

So this lesson is one that schools can continue back in the classroom.

Each year, one school winds a Kindness Kit.

"It comes with a teacher's curriculum, songs, puppets, the anti-bully pledge, stickers and reward systems," said Noble-Greathouse. "When you're caught being kind, you get rewarded."

There were refreshments and stories.

And kids took home the message with an easy-to-remember motto.

"Be A Buddy, Not A Bully!" they shouted.