Love's Not Dead In October

If you never thought of October as a particularly romantic month, think again!

October 7th is the day more weddings take place than any other day of the year.

7News checked in with Belmont County Western Division Court Judge Eric Costine, who performs quite a few weddings.

Judge Costine says this year, October 7th is a Saturday and court is closed. But on Thursday, he performed two weddings, and he said this October, there are twice as many weddings on the calendar as usual.

He says one couple insisted on getting married next week on Friday the 13th, and that Halloween is a popular day for couples as well.

"People are creative about when they want to get married. I would expect this year we'll have some Halloweeners who want to get married on that date. I will note that a couple of years ago, we had three scheduled for Halloween. I kind of anticipated that maybe somebody would come up in costume, and nobody did come in costume that day," said Judge Costine.

They told him they would have, but they were afraid he wouldn't allow it.

7News asked the judge if he'd perform a Halloween wedding ceremony if the bride and groom were in costume, and he said absolutely.

In Judge Costine's words, "If they want to do it, I'm game for it as well."