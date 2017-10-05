DEVELOPING: Crews On Scene of Wheeling Island Structure Fire

Crews from Wheeling Fire and Police Departments are currently on the scene of a structure fire on Wheeling Island.

A building on S. Huron Street on Wheeling Island went up in flames at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday. According to officials, the building is believed to be vacant.

BREAKING: A building on S Huron St. on Wheeling Island is up in flames. We're told the house is vacant. More info to come @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/Zv8qUEQsiG — Nick Conigliaro (@NConigliaroWTRF) October 5, 2017

Public Information Officer Philip Stahl says that this is the second time this year that crews have responded to reports of a fire at this building. Officials say that the house "seems to be a complete loss".

The fire is currently under control, and an investigation will begin shortly.

