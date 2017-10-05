DEVELOPING: Crews On Scene of Wheeling Island Structure Fire - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

DEVELOPING: Crews On Scene of Wheeling Island Structure Fire

Crews from Wheeling Fire and Police Departments are currently on the scene of a structure fire on Wheeling Island.

A building on S. Huron Street on Wheeling Island went up in flames at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday. According to officials, the building is believed to be vacant.

Public Information Officer Philip Stahl says that this is the second time this year that crews have responded to reports of a fire at this building. Officials say that the house "seems to be a complete loss".

The fire is currently under control, and an investigation will begin shortly.

