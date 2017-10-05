Officials Investigate "Suspicious" Wheeling Island Fire

UPDATE: Officials with Wheeling Police and Fire Departments are now calling this a "suspicious" house fire.

Officials say that the fire in the empty house on S. Huron Street began in the front room area of the first floor.

This is the second time this year that crews have responded to a fire at this address,

Evidence has been sent to the state crime lab, and the investigation continues.

UPDATE: Shortly before 7 p.m., Thursday The Wheeling Fire Department responded to a fully involved house fire at 105 South Huron Street on Wheeling Island.

Once firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the front of the house.

Firefighters from Engine Co. 2, 4, 5, Ladder 1, Rescue 1 and Squad 2 responded, as well as several off duty firefighters.

The house was not occupied and nobody was hurt.

A fire investigator will work the next several hours to determine where the fire started and its source.

After a partial roof collapse, the house is determined to be a complete loss.

ORIGINAL: Crews from Wheeling Fire and Police Departments are currently on the scene of a structure fire on Wheeling Island.

A building on S. Huron Street on Wheeling Island went up in flames at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday. According to officials, the building is believed to be vacant.

BREAKING: A building on S Huron St. on Wheeling Island is up in flames. We're told the house is vacant. More info to come @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/Zv8qUEQsiG — Nick Conigliaro (@NConigliaroWTRF) October 5, 2017

Public Information Officer Philip Stahl says that this is the second time this year that crews have responded to reports of a fire at this building. Officials say that the house "seems to be a complete loss".

The fire is currently under control, and an investigation will begin shortly.

Stay with 7News for more information as details become available.