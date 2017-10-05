Local Group Sets Fire to Paid Mortgage

A momentous occasion for the Elks Lodge #28 in Wheeling Thursday night, as they've paid off their building's mortgage and celebrated by burning the mortgage documents.

This now gives them a permanent building for meetings. Chairman of the Trustees Martin Kimball tells us now that the group has more money they'll be spending it on the community to help with scholarships for children and programs for veterans.

"It's a tremendous feeling to have that burden of a mortgage off your back," said Kimball. "It's one less worry you have, and again it just kind of sets you free in a lot of different ways. Everybody here tonight is very excited about it."

Kimball continued to say this is a good start to help provide the next generation of Elks a good foundation to begin.