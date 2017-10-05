Panel Discusses "Job First Agenda"

In Wheeling, many gathered for the third panel discussion on ways we can create and support job growth in our area.

Thursday night's installment was about the transition to a new energy economy for miners since their jobs have been on the decline.

Coordinator Mary Ellen Cassidy says they'd like to figure out a way to support the miners through training programs they could get jobs on the other end. So, they gathered a group of experts on those policies and programs.

"It's important because a lot of times we just get the bad news that mining jobs, and the mining industry are failing," said Cassidy. "We forget to ask the important question of, not just about how can we recreate or put back mining jobs, but how can we put back good jobs, period, for the mining population."

Cassidy said this is needed most at this time because the economy is moving away from fossil fuels and into energy efficient resources.