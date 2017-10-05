Oliver Luck Joins Chamber for Annual Dinner

Marshall County's Chamber of Commerce filled the Moundsville Center for their annual dinner Thursday night.

This year's guest speaker was former WVU and Houston Oilers quarterback, Oliver Luck. Luck said he appreciates the kindness and hospitality people across West Virginia display on occasions like this.

He also discussed his current job at the NCAA and issues associated with the rule book for student-athletes, "The bottom line is this. Schools want to compete on a level playing field, and they need a regulatory body, to set those rules that, that ensure somewhat of a level playing field. If it's not us it's somebody else, but you'd have the same types of issues," Luck said.

Former 7News anchor Steve Mazur served once again served as the Master of Ceremonies for the annual dinner.