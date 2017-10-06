READ Program Pairs Students With Pets

Winnie, a four-year-old Border Collie and therapy dog-in-training, patiently listens to Indian Creek Middle School fifth-grader Brendan Burns practice his reading skills as part of the Reading Education Assistance Dogs (R.E.A.D.) program.

A program set at Indian Creek Middle School is helping students improve their reading skills by offering a furry friend to listen.

The Reading Education Assistance Dogs program was set in September by fifth-grade teacher Jane Bennett. The goal of the program is to assist students who may be uncomfortable reading in front of others, and with reading comprehension. Students can sit with a family pet in a conference room and share a tale.

"It's a technical program that I found online. The R.E.A.D. program is a send-up from the Humane Society, and I brought in my daughter Jenna's dog, which is training to be a therapy dog," said Bennett.

"I did research and found that students who are uncomfortable reading in front of people can read with a pet. They can practice and can read without the feeling of being judged,” she said.

Winnie, a four-year-old Border Collie, visits the school each Thursday to spend time with more than a half-dozen kids as they work to improve their comprehension skills.

Bennett said that Winnie has made a real connection with her students, and also helps alleviate any anxiety with a kiss or a comforting snuggle, and she has noticed a major difference already.

“It has truly motivated them,” Bennett said. “This is the first time I’ve tried it and I’m excited. I’ve seen a complete 180-degree turn and it’s amazing. I plan to do it all year as long as it works and keeps them motivated."

Bennett said that the students have shown more of a willingness to read in class, and one day hopes to add a smaller pet in the classroom to benefit all of her students.