Week-Long Search Leads to Arrest of Man In Marshall Co.

Marshall County Sheriffs have arrested one man after a week-long search.

Brandon Vanbuskirk was wanted for allegedly Breaking and Entering in Bonnie's Bar on Cold Springs Road.

A SWAT team from Marshall County Sheriffs assembled Thursday evening and made forcible entry into a home on Rt. 250 in Fish Creek.

According to Chief Bill Helms, Vanbuskirk had broken in to the home, but he was alone.

Vanbuskirk is facing charges of Breaking and Entering, Fleeing in a Vehicle and on Foot, Conspiracy, Attempted Grand Larceny, Receiving Stolen Property, and Destruction of Property. He is also a Prohibited Person With Firearm and a Fugitive from Justice in Pa.

He is currently on a $300,000 cash only bond.