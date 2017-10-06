Elementary Students Collect Change to Make A Change

Students at two Ohio County elementary schools are breaking into their piggy banks to help local cancer patients.

The kids this week at Bethlehem and West Liberty elementary schools are doing some good -- they're bringing in change to make a change.

Third grader Wade Barbour said he looks forward to this week every year at school. So far, his third grade class has raised over $120 in change to give gas cards to patients at the Schiffler Cancer Center.

Bringing in change to make a CHANGE! These kids @OhioCounty1 Bethlehem Elem. ROCK! How they’re helping cancer patients at noon @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/0jSk7gHywT — Tessa DiTirro (@TDiTirroWTRF) October 6, 2017

"I looked in couch cushions, I asked my mom if I could have some, and got money out of my jar," Barbour said.

About two years ago, the Giving Tanks program began. Partnering with Tri-State Petroleum, the schools send out $25 gas cards to cancer patients. According to Principal Stacy Greer, this is a cause close to her heart.

"Insurance only pays for so much, I'm a survivor, and just people reaching out to let you know when you're going through that, that you're not alone is an amazing thing," Greer said.

Stacy said she loves seeing the kids bring in their change with such pride.

"It feels pretty good because you're helping people," said Barbour.

In the past, the schools have given out 380 gift cars. This year, Stacy said she thinks they'll give more than ever.

"I give credit to the families because they have instilled that community service and that giving into their children and it's really making a difference.This is life, this is where we need to go in this world because there's a lot of ugliness out there, and I told the kids that this is totally overshadowing the ugliness," Greer said.