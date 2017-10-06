Bellaire Woman Pleads Guilty In Connection to Murder Case

A Bellaire woman charged with drug-related crimes in connection with the murder of Joshua Gorayeb has admitted guilt.

Lola Eden was originally charged with drug trafficking, possession, and evidence tampering.

On Friday, she entered a guilty plea to one count of trafficking with a gun specification.

Judge John Vavra told her she could face up to eight years in prison, plus an additional year for the firearm.

"The court will accept that plea and find her guilty of trafficking drugs with a gun specification," Vavra said.

The case stems from a home invasion attempt on June 7th.

Four people allegedly tried to break into Eden's Bellaire home to steal drugs that they claimed were theirs. But when another resident of the house fired shots at the suspects, one was injured, and another was killed.

In the investigation, Eden was found to have illegal drugs.

She'll be sentenced on October 30th.