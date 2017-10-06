Fate of Woman Accused of Murder, Torture Now In Jury's Hands - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Fate of Woman Accused of Murder, Torture Now In Jury's Hands

Posted: Updated:

Summer Malyshev's fate is now in the hands of a Jefferson County jury.

Closing arguments wrapped up Friday morning in the murder trial. Malyshev is accused of helping to lure, torture, and murder Stephanie Pytash in August 2016.

Her burned remains were found earlier this year at a home in Toledo.

RELATED: Gruesome Details Revealed During Day Two of Murder Trial

RELATED: Prosecutor: "Tortured" Relationship Between Accused Murderers and Victim

Several witnesses took the stand during this trial, and the evidence presented included a piece of human vertebrae.

The co-defendant in this case is Michael Shane. Shane will be on trial on October 23rd.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.