Fate of Woman Accused of Murder, Torture Now In Jury's Hands

Summer Malyshev's fate is now in the hands of a Jefferson County jury.

Closing arguments wrapped up Friday morning in the murder trial. Malyshev is accused of helping to lure, torture, and murder Stephanie Pytash in August 2016.

Her burned remains were found earlier this year at a home in Toledo.

Several witnesses took the stand during this trial, and the evidence presented included a piece of human vertebrae.

The co-defendant in this case is Michael Shane. Shane will be on trial on October 23rd.