Community Comes Together to Help Ailing Dog

The community is now coming together to help a dog who, according to authorities, is a victim of neglect.
Cody was found chained to an abandoned trailer in Belmont County with a giant tumor on his head.
Now, the community is trying to help raise money to help the Belmont County Animal Shelter pay for the surgery to have it removed.
The GoFundMe is called "Cody's Care Fund". Their goal is to raise $1800.
If you would like to donate, you can visit the official GoFundMe page by clicking HERE.
WTRF
