Common Pleas Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr. has returned to the bench seven weeks after he was shot in Jefferson County.

Officials say that the judge presided over a few cases on Thursday and is excited to be back.

RELATED: The Latest Information 24-Hours After Jefferson County Shooting

Judge Bruzzese was shot by Nate Richmond back on August 21st and a county probation officer saved his life.

"I'm very grateful for all of the support through this process," Bruzzese said.