Thousands Expected To Attend 39th Annual Wellsburg AppleFest

Officials said nearly 14-thousand people will flood the streets of Wellsburg this weekend for their annual Apple Festival.

The festival is celebrating its 39th year, but officials said the tradition dates back to when the Grimes Golden Apple was first discovered in Brooke County ---nearly 200 hundred years ago.

Since then, the festival has included a pumpkin decorating contest, craft booths, and of course all things apple.

But this year, officials say they're trying something different.

Apple Fest Co-Chair Ernie Jack says on Saturday, 12 booths will be set up on the town square and will be completely run by children.

"We're trying to teach the children social skills, how to barter the things they're going to be selling, and how to make change. Who knows, maybe some of these kids will be the future AppleFest committee," Jack said.

The festival runs until Sunday night.

Make sure you stop by and check out the 100 vendors offering homemade goodies, great food, and all things apple!