Levin Furniture Is Back At The Ohio Valley Mall

Several years ago, they had an outlet store inside the mall.

Now they're opening a full-line furniture store in the former HH Gregg location.

At the grand opening, as they cut the ribbon, company President Robert Levin presented a $20,000 check to the American Red Cross.

"And we're just thrilled to be part of the community," said Levin. "We know the great work that is being done by the Red Cross, much of which goes to residents who are victims of fires, floods and other hardship conditions."

"We work hard every day in communities that we serve to promote preparedness so when disasters strike, we can minimize the damage," said Dana Bower, executive director of the American Red Cross, Chestnut Ridge Region. "Home fires are the number one disaster that we respond to. And you know, you just never know where the next storm of the century is going to hit!"

The 25,000 square foot store contains a sampling of Levin's best selling items, plus they feature locally made Amish furniture and an assortment of mattresses.

They also offer a video catalog of all their products.

Levin Furniture, locally owned for 97 years, has 33 stores in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

There are grand opening specials and contests all weekend.