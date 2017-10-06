Mom, 5-Year-Old Girl Dead, 7-Year-Old Boy in Grave Condition aft - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Mom, 5-Year-Old Girl Dead, 7-Year-Old Boy in Grave Condition after Culloden Shooting

CULLODEN, WV (WOWK) - Sheriff Chuck Zerkle with Cabell County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that crews are responding to a domestic shooting in Culloden, WV.

The incident occurred in the Benedict Road area around 1:20 p.m.

Officials say that a 5-year-old girl and her mother are dead, and a 7-old-boy was transported to a nearby hospital and is in grave condition.

The Cabell County Sheriff's Department and West Virginia State Police are responding.

We have a crew at the scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

