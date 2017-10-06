40th Annual Oglebayfest Kicks Off This Weekend

The 40th annual Oglebayfest kicked off earlier today with the Phil Maxwell Artists' & Gourmet Markets.

It's called "homecoming" for the Friendly City by those in charge, and Oglebay President and CEO Eriks Janelsins, tells us there's something different for everyone.

Officials also say this weekend looks like it will beautiful.

Executive Vice President of Operations, Rodney Haley, said, "The weather absolutely plays a factor in it, but rain-or-shine everybody comes out and has a great weekend. The fireworks, I forgot to mention earlier, are also a big hit tomorrow evening. Just a great weekend, this is our 40th Oglebayfest."

There's a parade to start the day tomorrow morning at 9:30 a.m. then those fireworks are around 8 p.m. tomorrow night.

Then on Sunday there's an Oglebay 5K, and Couch Potato Crawl at starting at 9 a.m.

Not to mention food and drinks as well as live music and craft vendors!