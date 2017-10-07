Court Sides With Board to Keep Fracking Ban Issue Off Ballot

The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld a county elections board's decision to reject another ballot measure that would have allowed Youngstown voters to ban the natural gas drilling technique called, hydraulic fracturing in their city.

The Supreme Court agreed with the elections board in a four to three decision issued Friday.

Youngstown voters have previously voted down a proposed ban on fracking and fracking related activities six times.

The Mahoning County Board of Elections rejected an attempt by fracking opponents last month, to get a proposed charter amendment on the ballot this fall.

The Vindicator has reported that the board cited a new state law that says elections boards must invalidate initiative petitions if they seek to change laws that fall outside a local government's authority to enact them.

