Man Holding Weapon Shot to Death By Officers

According to Authorities, a man was shot and killed by police in western Pennsylvania after sending texts about harming himself, and refusing to drop a weapon.

State police are investigating the shooting, which occurred after police responded to a home in Perryopolis shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday.

According to Police, Garret Judson Hoose (47), had sent text messages to relatives saying he was planning to harm himself.

Perryopolis officers reported that Hoose was holding a gun and refused to drop it despite repeated commands, and an officer "in fear of death or serious bodily injury" fired.

State police stated, officers had responded to the home Wednesday after similar messages were sent, and Frazier School District was placed on lockdown as a result.

