Appeals Court Sides With Ohio in Seizure of Exotic Animals

An Appeals Court in Ohio has sided with the state in its legal battle with the former owner of six tigers, and several other exotic animals.

According to the State Appeals Court in Toledo, the Ohio Department of Agriculture had the right to deny a permit to the owner of a roadside animal sanctuary near Toledo.

The ruling issued Friday, overturns a Wood County Judge's decision, ordering the state to give Kenny Hetrick a permit, and to return the animals.

The tigers, bear, leopard, and cougar have been kept in out of state sanctuaries during the state's appeal.

Ohio took custody of 11 animals from Hetrick in January 2015, after officials say he ignored warnings that he needed a permit.

Hetrick argued he was treated differently than other exotic animal owners.

